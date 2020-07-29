Wayne BOE seeking input from the community

Body

The Wayne County Board of Education is seeking stakeholder input on the opening of schools.

“We recognize that this is an overwhelming time and are working diligently to make the best decisions for our students. We value your feedback and appreciate you taking the time to complete this survey,” said Amy Denty, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.

This survey has three sections and will take approximately 3-5 minutes to complete. The survey will close on Sunday, July 26, at 6 p.m.

The school board has a called meeting Tuesday at 11 a.m. to review options for the start of the school year.

The survey can be found at https://forms.gle/e7XMWjs3vYazRNmV9.

In general, the survey has 13 questions with multiple-choice answers.

The questions are:

•Do you currently have a student enrolled in the Wayne County school system?

•Please select the role that best describes you:

•What is your preference for the instructional model at the start of school?

•What is your preference for the start date of school? (Aug. 10, Aug. 24 or Sept. 8.)

•Do you have reliable access to the internet?

•Do you have a device, other than a smartphone, that your student can use for online learning?

•Do you have a device, other than a smartphone, for EACH student in your household?

•Is there an adult in the household who will be able to facilitate online learning by providing structure and support for the student?

•What is your level of concern about providing counseling services if the decision is made to do virtual learning?

•If the decision is made to do virtual learning, how should student meals be provided?

•If the decision is made to do virtual learning, how concerned are you about canceling extracurricular activities and other programs sponsored by the school system?

•Are there members of your household who have compromised health issues?

•If yes, please tell us whether the person with the compromised health issue is a student or some other household member (or whether there are both in the household). Select all that apply.