Two Wayne residents die from COVID-19

Wayne County had its first two deaths from COVID-19 this week.

The first victim was an 89-year-old white male, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health website.

Whether the patient had any underlying symptoms is unknown, the Department of Public Health report Wednesday.

Then on Thursday, the DPH reported that a 61-year-old black male with an underlying condition had died.

The second victim was apparently an inmate at the Jesup Federal Correctional Institution. The Federal Bureau of Prisons website reported the first death at FCI-Jesup Thursday.

In all, the prison has had 196 confirmed cases of inmates with COVID-19, as of mid-afternoon Thursday. FCI-Jesup has the fifth-highest number of inmate cases among 154 sites—107 prisons and 47 halfway houses (residentaiare-entry centers)—managed by the Bureau of Prisons.

FCI-Jesup has also had 15 staff members to test positive for COVID-19. According to the Bureau of Prisons, none of the inmates has recovered yet, and only one staff member has done so.

Overall, as of mid-afternoon Thursday, Wayne County has had 475 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19, roughly half of which have been reported within the past week. Those cases include 34 cases in which the patient has been hospitalized.

For purposes of calculating the number of cases in a county, inmates are considered county residents, according to the DPH.