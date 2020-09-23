Three weekend fires keep firefighters busy

-
Jesup and Wayne County firefighters douse the last of a fire in a mobile home on Killingsworth Road Friday. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence when they arrived. The fire left a family of six without a home, and one adult was transported to Savannah for treatment for smoke inhalation.
It was a busy weekend for first responders.
Three fires had most of the county’s fire departments on the road twice on Friday and again Sunday night.
A mobile home fire in the 1600 block of…
