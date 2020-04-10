Three cases of COVID-19 confirmed here

Body

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County has risen to three.

The Georgia Department of Public Health posted the first confirmed case of a Wayne County resident Saturday evening.

Another followed Monday, and a third was added at midday Tuesday.

According to Wayne Memorial Hospital CEO Joe Ierardi, the hospital—as of Monday evening—had tested 132 individuals for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and had received results from 94 of those tests.

“We are testing persons that … meet all of the criteria,” he said.

At least several other sites in Wayne County are conducting tests, he said, and some residents may be going to out-of-county testing sites.

“In my opinion, I believe we are doing 50 percent of the testing of Wayne County residents,” he said.

“The lag time [between testing and results] has decreased dramatically—by more than 50 percent,” Ierardi pointed out, noting that results are now typically coming back within three days.

He expressed the hope that rapid testing (with 15-minute results) would soon be available.

Ierardi remained optimistic about the hospital’s ability to deal with the projected rise in cases.

He added, though, “We’re having to look at things a little bit differently—making sure that we’re smart with our supplies.”

The hospital is trying to be careful with both how it uses its supplies and how it replenishes them, he explained.

Of Georgia’s 159 counties, Wayne was one of the last 12 to have a confirmed case. As of Tuesday afternoon, only four counties have no cases reported.

Each of Wayne’s contiguous counties has reported at least one case. Glynn has the most with 29, though Pierce—where exposure has been traced to church services—is close behind with 28.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Georgia has 8,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,774 hospitalized patients (20.1 percent) and 329 deaths (3.7 percent). Fulton County has the most cases with 1,124, and Dougherty County has the most deaths with 52.