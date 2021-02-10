Sluder to become new Odum Council member

Body

Ron Sluder will be the fifth member of the Odum City Council.

The other candidate, Josh Griffin, withdrew his candidacy this morning (Wednesday).

No one else had signed up by the end of qualifying at noon.

Because Sluder is the only remaining candidate, the election scheduled for March 16 has been canceled.

Sluder will succeed Willie McLaughlin, who resigned.

In a letter to Wayne County Probate Judge Tammy Thornton, Griffin said, “After speaking with Mr. Sluder, I feel that he would be best to represent the city of Odum. And I truly want what is best for the city. I am officially resigning from running for the Council.”

