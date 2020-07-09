Single-vehicle accident claims man’s life

Body

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle accident that claimed a man’s life Thursday morning on Ga. Hwy. 169 near Oglethorpe Road in Jesup.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Tony Curtis Johnson, 26, of Glennville, was driving a 2007 Freightliner Conventional semi, hauling wood chips, southbound on 169 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree around 6:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Johnson died at the scene as a result of injuries he received during the accident.

The highway was completely shut down for about an hour and a half while emergency crews worked to remove the wreckage.

The Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Medical Services, Jesup Fire Department, Madray Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Wayne County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.