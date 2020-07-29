Screven to hold town hall meetings July 30, Aug. 1 to discuss trash pickup

Body

The city of Screven is planning to hold two town hall meetings next week to get citizen input on trash issues.

Screven Mayor Jason Weaver said the Screven Council will hold the first town hall meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at Grace Community Center on Bill Royal Street.

The second meeting will be Saturday (Aug.1) at 10 a.m. at the new Sam Dryer Community Center on Florie Street (near the water tower).

The Council will hear citizens’ comments and suggestions on issues involving garbage collection and trash pickup in the city.

In the July 6 meeting, the Council agreed that changes are needed in the city’s policies.

Weaver said that, if a better solution is not found, the city will need to discontinue trash pickup in the city.

Weaver said that, in lieu of ending pickup of yard debris and raising rental fees on dump trailers, the city could adopt a slight increase in trash pickup fees on the 400 cans and be able to continue pickup services.