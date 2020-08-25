Schools still to open Monday

Body

In-person classes are still scheduled to start Monday in the Wayne County school system.

The Wayne County Board of Education voted 4-1 Tuesday night to continue with the previously approved plan.

Sheron Daniel, who had suggested delaying classes until September, cast the dissenting vote.

The Board had agreed a week earlier to meet Tuesday so that Board members could make a final decision, based on the most recent trends, on whether to retain plans for starting in-person classes (with a virtual option) Monday.

Other possibilities that had been discussed were delaying the start of school again and having only virtual classes.

