School superintendent announces retirement

The Wayne County school system will be getting a new superintendent next year.

“I’m announcing my retirement, effective March of 2021,” Jay Brinson told the Board of Education Tuesday night.

According to Brinson, the announcement will allow the Board time to find a replacement, and his role in the meantime will be unchanged.

“It’ll be business as usual tomorrow morning,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Board, Chair Nick Ellis said, ‘We definitely want to thank you for your service.”

The Board then approved hiring the Georgia School Boards Association to conduct an applicant search for the position.

Joining the meeting virtually, Dr. Samuel King, the director of superintendent search services for the GSBA, stressed, “You are in total control as the Board.”

In reviewing the process, King projected that applications will be accepted from mid-November through mid-December.

