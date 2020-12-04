School board to hear update on COVID-19

Body

The Wayne County Board of Education will hear a COVID-19 update at its meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the school system’s tech center.

The agenda also includes recognition of Coast Fest Art Contest winners, a family-engagement recognition, strategic planning, a presentation on the surface of the new high school track, COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant information, a plan for hosting wrestling meets, meeting dates for 2021, the calendar for preparing the new budget, financial reports for August and September, and personnel.