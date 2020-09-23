School board to hear about capital projects

Body

School Superintendent Jay Brinson plans to update the Wayne County Board of Education on the new track and James E. Bacon Elementary modernization at the Board meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the school system’s tech center.

The agenda also includes the construction resolution for Martha Rawls Smith Elementary, the open wing of the former Smith Elementary, the Jacket Zone project and the Perkins Program Improvement Program budget, the resource officer grant, DUI and substance counseling, and personnel.