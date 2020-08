Body

The Wayne County Board of Education will discuss a tentative millage at its work session Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the school system’s tech center.

Use of the school system’s CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding will also be discussed.

Other agenda items include timberland-tax mediation, selection of a vendor for student drug testing, tree removal at the Jesup Elementary entrance, surplus property and personnel.