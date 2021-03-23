Overpass painting set for this week

The railroad trestle over First Street will resemble this artist’s rendering after repainting this week but without the Yellow Jacket, according to DDA Director Molly Hall. The $130,000 project is being funded by a DOT grant and discretionary T-SPLOST funds.

