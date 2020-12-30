New DA says changes in store for area circuit

Keith Higgins, left, was sworn in as District Attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit on Dec. 21. Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley administered the oath at Glynn County’s Selden Park gymnasium with masked spectators in socially distanced seating.

Keith Higgins, who was sworn in as the new district attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit last week, says he has plans for changes to both the personnel and the procedures in the DA’s office. …