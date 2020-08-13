Moseley wins primary runoff for Wayne sheriff

Body

Chuck Moseley has won the Republican nomination for Wayne County sheriff.

Moseley defeated incumbent John Carter 2,202-1,976 in the primary runoff Tuesday.

Moseley will face Democrat Kevin Johnson in the Nov. 3 General Election.

In the Democratic Primary runoff, Wayne voters favored Joyce Marie Griggs over Lisa Ring 258-155 for Georgia’s First Congressional District seat.

As of midday Wednesday, Griggs was also leading districtwide 15,904-12,559, with 82 percent of counties reporting.

If her lead holds, she will face incumbent Republican Buddy Carter in November.

The local voter turnout was 26.7 percent—4,599 ballots cast out of 17,202 registered voters.

In all, 1,963 ballots were cast on the day of the election; 1,597 ballots were cast in in-person advance voting; and 1,039 were cast by mail-in absentee ballot.