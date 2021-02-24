Kelly named new school superintendent

Body

Sean Kelly will soon be taking the helm of the Wayne County school system.

The Board of Education unanimously approved Kelly’s hiring as school superintendent at a called meeting Wednesday morning.

Kelly will assume the system’s top position April 1, immediately upon current superintendent Jay Brinson’s retirement March 31.

In a separate vote, the Board unanimously approved Kelly’s hiring as Brinson’s chief of staff for a transition period during the month of March.

Upon being hired, Kelly said, “I’m very excited to be here and to become a part of the Wayne County family. … I’m eager to meet everyone and to start building those relationships.”

Kelly currently serves as the executive director of maintenance and operations for the Douglas County school system.

He and the Board inked a three-year contract with an annual base salary of $133,000.

In their comments, Board members stressed the overall quality of the applicants for the superintendent position.

“We had a number of very qualified applicants,” Joe McPipkin said, later adding, “Our goal was to try to get the best we could get in here.”

“It was a tough decision to make,” said Bruce Harris, who expressed confidence that Kelly could “move our school system forward.”

“The Board worked collaboratively together,” Ray Davidson said. “And we selected who we think is the best candidate.”

“A lot of time, effort went into this,” Chair Nick Ellis said. “… We listened to this community, teachers, students.”

Speaking to Kelly, Board member Sheron Daniel said, “We’re very eager to see the progress you said we could see in our system.”

Brinson—whom Ellis praised for his assistance during the selection process—expressed confidence in the support Kelly would receive from the school system’s personnel, telling him, “The 800 staff members …, I’ll put them up against anybody in the state.”

Kelly previously served as the Douglas system’s executive director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. His 28-year career in education includes stints as a high school principal in Douglasville and as a principal in Tallapoosa, and he has also coached various sports at different schools in Douglasville.

He was twice named as a finalist for State Principal of the Year.

He holds a doctorate in educational leadership for learning from the University of Georgia and Kennesaw State University.

“I am originally from South Georgia,” Kelly said in an interview after the meeting, adding, “I … have heard nothing but wonderful things about Wayne County.”

He went on to say that he is looking forward to “learning about the culture and how things are done here.”

“I want to work on the very great foundation that Dr Brinson and the Board have made,” he said.

The other two finalists for the position were Vallerie Cave, the associate superintendent for K-12 school transformation in the Savannah Chatham County school system, and Amy Denty, the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for the Wayne County school system.