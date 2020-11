Subhead Court here has 250-case backlog

Blake Strickland, deputy clerk of courts—who is in charge of superior court criminal cases along with Deputy Clerk Betty Taylor—works on the large backlog of cases that could come to trial in Wayne County in the next year.

Jury trials in the county will probably resume in January of 2021, Frances Yeargan, Wayne County clerk of courts, said this week. “Judge Scarlett is working on the master calendar now, and when he…