Jesup Council to air issues with Comcast manager

The Jesup City Council plans to discuss continuing issues regarding customer service with Comcast senior manager Ronald McGee in the regular meeting Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

Also on the agenda is a proclamation designating Oct. 24 as the Jesup Sesquicentennial celebration. A photo with living past mayors and commissioners is planned prior to the meeting.

Other items on the agenda include a discussion of possibilities for a new city cemetery with city engineer Bill Shuman, discussion of the Pine Street Fire Station with Fire Chief Josh Huffman, and a request from water department supervisor Anthony Crawford to bid out UTVs (utility task vehicles).

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Cracker Williams Community Center.