Jesup celebrates 150 years

At the conclusion of Saturday’s celebration of the Jesup Sesquicentennial, a time capsule was buried in front of Jesup City Hall. From left, Commissioner Ray House, Mayor David Earl Keith, City Manager Mike Deal, and Commissioners Shirlene Armstrong and Don Darden toss in the first ceremonial shovelfuls of dirt; with them is city clerk Rose Marcus.
“The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”
With this famous quote from a William Faulkner novel, Jesup Mayor David Earl Keith opened last Saturday’s celebration of the city’s 150th birthday.
…
