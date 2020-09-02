Jackets will take on Hart County Friday in football

Body

As soon as Statesboro High called to cancel Friday night’s football game, coach Ken Cribb and his assistants were on the phones looking for another opponent.

The Yellow Jackets are now set to host Hart County High Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Jaycee Stadium.

The cost is $8 per ticket, and the school system is working with the website GoFan to sell tickets. However, as of Wednesday, there were some technical issues. Tickets will also be sold at the gate. If the technical issues aren’t worked out, there may be tickets sold at the school Thursday and Friday.

Seating capacity at Jaycee Stadium is being limited to 50 percent, or 2,500 seats, and any reserved tickets already purchased or season passes will not be available for this game. This is an added home game, and the passes and reserved tickets are for five home games.

The Jackets were set to travel to Statesboro in the season opening game for both schools, but Statesboro was forced to cancel the game after confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on campus and in the community affected the school's athletic program.

Hart County was scheduled to face Elbert County this Friday night, but like Statesboro, Elbert County was forced to cancel after positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

This should be a good game for both teams. Hart County is located in Hartwell and plays in Region 8-AAA. Last year the Bulldogs went 10-3 and knocked Pierce County out of the state playoff 32-29 in double overtime. The team has three D-1 commits. They are to Virginia Tech, Georgia Southern and Notre Dame. The Bulldogs like to run the ball and have two returning running backs that both rushed for more than 1,000 yards this past season.