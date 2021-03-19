Grievance Committee upholds former chief Lanes’s termination

Body

In a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon, the Grievance Committee upheld by unanimous vote Jesup City Manager Mike Deal’s termination of former police chief Mike Lane.

Following the voice vote, city clerk/treasurer Rose Marcus read a letter prepared by the committee explaining its decision.

The committee heard some five hours of testimony supporting Lane’s appeal last Monday, but the letter made no reference to the wider issues raised in the hearing.

W.D. Altman made the motion to uphold the city manager’s decision, and Alma Gibbs seconded. The committee approved the motion in a unanimous voice vote.

The committee’s letter said that it had only two goals: to evaluate the former chief’s actions and, if the allegations were factual, to decide whether the actions violated policy.

The letter states that Lane admitted to the inappropriately sexual conversation reported by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and that his admission was collaborated by several witnesses.

The letter quotes sections from the city’s policy manuals that prohibit such conversation, and it concludes by saying that the city manager was “well within his scope” in terminating Lane.

Committee chair Joe Ierardi said following the letter that the matter is closed and there will be no further comment.

Deal said that he would begin the process for the hiring of a new chief.

Lane was terminated Feb. 4 following a suspension directed by the Jesup City Council on Feb. 2, when news came of a civil suit accusing Lane, City Manager Mike Deal and the city of Jesup of a variety of charges including sexual harassment and sexual comments.

In the Monday hearing appealing his termination, Lane and his 15 witnesses presented testimony contesting much of what is alleged in the civil suit and challenging the credibility of Patricia Brantley and the other two women, Grace Kinard and Grace Straney, who filed it.

Testimony from Jesup Commissioner Ray House and others presented the context of Lane’s comments. House said he had changed his mind after further review of the Liberty County report, and he said he did not feel the comments constituted a violation of policy.

Grievance Committee members for the hearing, in addition to chair Ierardi, included Susan Carelock, Gibbs, Jeff Chandler and Altman.