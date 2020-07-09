Graduation attendance limited

Body

Wayne County High School’s upcoming graduation ceremony will not be open to the general public.

The Wayne County Board of Education voted 4-1 Tuesday to give each graduating senior four tickets for guests.

The ceremony is scheduled for July 18 at 8 a.m. in Jaycee Stadium.

It was originally scheduled for 10 a.m., but School Superintendent Jay Brinson said that other high schools’ experience with summer heat during daytime graduations had caused the time to be backed up two hours.

According to Brinson, the only way to have a traditional graduation ceremony at Jaycee Stadium is to limit the number of attendees so as to allow for social distancing.

Board member Ray Davidson opposed the four-ticket limit, which was down from Brinson’s original suggestion of six tickets per graduating senior. Board member Sheron Daniel, though, had argued for an even stricter attendance limit of two guests per graduate in response to the threat posed by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Board member Joe McPipkin suggested the four-ticket compromise in light of the fact that the ceremony will be live-streamed for those who wish to watch it from home.

School reopening

The Board also discussed plans to reopen schools for classes Aug. 10, the scheduled start of the new school year.

The bulk of the called meeting was devoted to reviewing measures to maximize school safety when classes resume.

(For more on the reopening plans and other items addressed at the meeting, see next Wednesday’s edition of The Press-Sentinel.)