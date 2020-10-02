Girls softball field up for county approval

Body

The Wayne County Board of Commissioners will consider approval of a Bill Morris Park project—a girls softball field—at its meeting Monday at 7 p.m.

The Board also plans to consider a beer and wine license for Hillbilly’s Grill & BBQ (following a public hearing) and to consider both an airport consultant and a design engineer for a community development block grant for a Wayne County senior center.

Other agenda items include a date change for boat races, agreements for indigent defense services and the Natural Resource Conservation Service contribution, the District 1 seat on the Board of Tax Assessors, a discussion of Bailey Drive and Osteen Court, “Pink Out Month” proclamations for Wayne Memorial Hospital and Southeast Georgia Health System, and Dennis Grantham’s concerns about veteran monuments.