GBI investigation unearths body at Lake Grace; Alma man arrested

After the body of Tuck Taylor of Alma was unearthed at Lake Lindsay Grace, an Alma man has been arrested for his murder.

According to a report from the GBI Thursday night, 25-year-old D’vonta O’Neal of Alma has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery in the case.

The report from Special Agent in Charge Mark Pro says that Taylor, 47, had been missing since Oct. 2. The investigation led GBI agents to a wooded area near West Lake Drive at Lake Grace.

With assistance from Wayne County sheriff’s deputies, detectives and the dive team, Taylor’s body was found. He was deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, the report states.

A warrant for the arrest of a second man, Devante Batton, 24, also of Alma, has been taken out for similar charges, the GBI said. Batton is still being sought, and the GBI asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts call the Douglas office at (912) 389-4103 or the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 632-5161.