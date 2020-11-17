Election audit continuing in Wayne

-
Beverly Leaphart and John Stanton count presidential votes on paper ballots. In the background are Probate Judge Tammy Thornton, who oversees elections in Wayne County, and Ed Whidden, who oversees the county government’s information technology.
President Donald Trump definitely won the presidential vote in Wayne County overwhelmingly, according to a state-ordered recount.
As of press time, though, the Probate Judge’s Office was…
