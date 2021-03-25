Driver sustains serious injuries in Hwy. 341 crash

Body

A head-on collision resulted in serious injuries Thursday morning, according to Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley.

The driver of a passenger vehicle was treated and transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital by Wayne County Emergency Services. He was later flown to Memorial Hospital in Savannah for further treatment, the sheriff’s report stated.

Moseley said deputies on the scene rendered aid until the EMTs arrived.

A southbound commercial vehicle—reported by witnesses to be a log truck—collided with the passenger vehicle in the center lane of the Brunswick Highway (South U.S. Hwy. 341) near Little Creek Road early Thursday, he reported.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.