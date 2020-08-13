Distance learning now offered to all Wayne County students

Body

Any student scheduled to be in the Wayne County school system this fall now has the option for distance learning.

The school system officially announced the option Wednesday (Aug. 5), citing “the ongoing health concerns and increased health risks associated with COVID-19.”

Previously, the option was guaranteed only for students in vulnerable populations, though the school system was also trying to accommodate students with other household members in vulnerable populations.

To register for the online option, a parent or guardian must fill out the Google form at https://forms.gle/i8TTeBM7h6fRaAkM7 and also complete a commitment form and submit it to the student’s school.

The commitment form can be found on the school system’s website at www.k12.ga.us.

The deadline for current students to apply for distance learning is Aug. 11 at 4 p.m.

New students entering the system later, though, will also be afforded the online option.