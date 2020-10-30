Daylight Savings Time to end Sunday morning

Body

Wayne County residents are reminded to “fall back” an hour Saturday night.

Daylight Savings Time will officially end at 2 a.m. Sunday.

John F. King, Georgia’s insurance and safety fire commissioner, is also urging Georgians to change their smoke alarm batteries this weekend.

“Fire safety experts advise that smoke alarm batteries be changed twice per year, so a good rule of thumb is to change your batteries at the beginning and end of Daylight Savings Time,” he said Friday.

King also encourages=d Georgians to test and clean dust from their smoke alarms monthly and to practice an escape plan in case their home is ever struck by a fire.