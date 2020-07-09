County to discuss alcohol ordinance

Body

The Wayne County Board of Commissioners will discuss an alcohol ordinance to allow for infused products and a mobile trailer for events when the commissioners meet for their regular July meeting Monday at 4 p.m.

To adhere to social-distancing guidance associated with the extension of the governor’s executive order on COVID-19, county officials are encouraging citizens to use YouTube to view the meeting.

The YouTube link is rtmp://a.rtmp.youtube.com/live2.

The commissioners plan to discuss Jaycee Landing at the meeting.

Other agenda items include bids for an emergency medical vehicle bids, bids for tractors with rotary mowers, a striping contract, two transit contracts, a probation supervision contract and sales of tax-delinquent property.

The agenda also includes two Hospital Authority appointments and one Department of Family and Children Services Board appointment.