County to consider approving budget

The Wayne County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider approving its 2021 budget at its meeting Monday at 7 p.m.

The agenda also includes the Leadership Wayne class project, the Jaycee Landing Trails Grant, ordinance amendments to allow the Sunday sale of alcohol, and bids on the 2021 tax-anticipation note.

In addition, the commissioners will be considering 10 board appointments—two to the Wayne County Industrial Development Authority, two to the Wayne County Development Authority (which has the same membership as the Industrial Development Authority), two to the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission, three to the Wayne County Board of Tourism, and one to the Wayne County Solid Waste Authority.