Board of Ed sets Tues. meeting to consider options: Sept. 8 opening or all-virtual school

A special called meeting of the Wayne County Board of Education to discuss various options for school reopening is set for Tuesday (Aug. 18) at 6 p.m.

The Board said it will consider either an all-virtual school plan or delaying the current plan until after Labor Day if the state of the pandemic seems to necessitate a change.

(Though the decision will be past the print deadline for The Press-Sentinel’s Aug. 19 edition, results of the meeting will be posted on the website.)

In the called meeting, the Board plans to review the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic and decide whether to continue with current plans (an Aug. 24 opening that offers all students a choice between in-person school or virtual school) or one of the two other options.

In the regular meeting this past Tuesday night, the Board discussed the pandemic’s recent progress and the possibility of either an all-virtual year or a Sept. 8 opening.

“If we continue to see widespread increase, how will we respond?” Board Chair Nick Ellis asked.

Superintendent Jay Brinson said that a decision on either of those two further options needs to be made as soon as possible to ensure an orderly opening.

Brinson also noted that no clear guidelines are available as to what case numbers would constitute the need to change current plans.

“It’s up to us to decide,” he said.