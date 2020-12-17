17-year-old dies in shooting

Body

No arrest has been made in the Tuesday night fatal shooting of Lester Denison, 17, of Jesup.

Deputies responded to a call at 9:51 p.m. reporting a shooting on Fender Road and found Denison deceased at the edge of a wooded area.

Witnesses on the scene reported that there had been a fight over $40 owed for marijuana and that he and others ran away as multiple shots were fired, the Sheriff’s Office report says.

Denison suffered a single gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating the incident.